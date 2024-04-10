Apr 10, 2024 - News
🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits
👮 Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne, of Irving, took out an ad in the New York Post telling police officers to relocate to Dallas-Fort Worth. (DMN)
⚖️ A Dallas police sergeant faces felony theft charges for allegedly stealing three department firearms. (WFAA)
🎙 End Citizens United alleges in a campaign finance complaint that Sen. Ted Cruz directed iHeartMedia, which syndicates his podcast, to send $630,000 to a PAC supporting his re-election. (Texas Tribune)
