Apr 3, 2024 - News
Mayor Mattie Parker's perfect Fort Worth day
Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker loves that Cowtown is the only U.S. city with a twice daily cattle drive.
State of play: When Parker isn't working during her second term as mayor of the 13th largest city in the country, she's running on the Trinity Trails or taking the kids to the Fort Worth Zoo or Westside Little League.
- We asked the mayor her favorite Fort Worth activities. Here's what she said:
🖼 Favorite neighborhood: Fort Worth Cultural District
☕️ Favorite coffee shop: Black Coffee, Casa Azul Coffee, and Buon Giorno.
🥢 Favorite restaurant: Tokyo Cafe, 5121 Pershing Ave.
💞 Favorite date spot: Clay Pigeon or a concert at Billy Bob's Texas.
🎶 Favorite local band: Grady Spencer & The Work
