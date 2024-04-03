🗞 Burnt ends: Bite-sized news bits

Apr 3, 2024 - News

🚨 A 19-year-old man is accused of robbing and killing a 78-year-old Lyft driver over the weekend. (FOX4)

🔎 Dallas' former police oversight monitor, Tonya McClary, has been hired to lead Philadelphia's police watchdog group. (Axios)

🌮 Houston Tex-Mex restaurant El Tiempo Cantina will open its first Dallas-Fort Worth location in May at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington. (DMN)

