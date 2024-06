Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

ğŸŽ¤ Good 4 U. Former "High School Musical" star Olivia Rodrigo brings her "GUTS" world tour to the American Airlines Center on Friday, with special guest Chappell Roan. Some tickets are still available, but they aren't cheap.

🇮🇪 Slainte! The North Texas Irish Festival is back, with music, food, clothing and crafts from the Emerald Isle.

Friday to Sunday at Fair Park. Tickets start at $15 for adults and $10 for kids.

ğŸŽ­ Where for art thou? The Montague and Capulet families are feuding in Verona — but it's more operatic — in this grand version of "Romeo and Juliet."