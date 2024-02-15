24 mins ago - News
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: Black history events, garden show
📖 Honor Black history. Dallas, Frisco and Fort Worth are among the North Texas cities promoting events tied to Black History Month, which is celebrated every February.
- Visit the African American Museum in Dallas, home to one of the largest African American Folk Art collections in the country.
🪴 Tend to your roots. The third annual Fort Worth Home & Garden Show will hold seminars with master gardeners, plants for sale and home improvement tips.
- Friday–Sunday at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. Entry is free.
👟 Rock your kicks. Sneakerheads will unite in Dallas this weekend for a trade show with shoe trades and sales.
- 1–6pm Sunday. Tickets start at $25.
🚂 Go cuckoo for choo choos. The Grapevine Vintage Railroad, which runs from downtown Grapevine to the Fort Worth Stockyards, resumes service this weekend.
- Saturday, from Grapevine's Main Street. Fares start at $18.
