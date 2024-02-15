Things to do in Dallas this weekend: Black history events, garden show

Share on email (opens in new window)

📖 Honor Black history. Dallas, Frisco and Fort Worth are among the North Texas cities promoting events tied to Black History Month, which is celebrated every February.

Visit the African American Museum in Dallas, home to one of the largest African American Folk Art collections in the country.

🪴 Tend to your roots. The third annual Fort Worth Home & Garden Show will hold seminars with master gardeners, plants for sale and home improvement tips.

Friday–Sunday at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. Entry is free.

👟 Rock your kicks. Sneakerheads will unite in Dallas this weekend for a trade show with shoe trades and sales.

1–6pm Sunday. Tickets start at $25.

🚂 Go cuckoo for choo choos. The Grapevine Vintage Railroad, which runs from downtown Grapevine to the Fort Worth Stockyards, resumes service this weekend.