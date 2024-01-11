Dallas-Fort Worth volunteers needed for annual homelessness count

Explore the interactive map. Data: HUD; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

North Texas agencies tracking homelessness are seeking volunteers to assist in the annual homeless census this month.

Why it matters: The federally required point-in-time count occurs just one night a year and tracks trends in homelessness, including how many veterans are unhoused, how many people have been on the street for more than a year and how many families are experiencing homelessness.

These metrics affect federal housing funds and help local nonprofits measure need.

Driving the news: The next homeless census takes place the night of Jan. 25. Volunteers will spread out across North Texas to ask people on the street about their living conditions.

Emergency shelters and transitional homes will also tally how many people are staying for the night.

The big picture: Texas saw a 13% increase in people experiencing homelessness from 2022 to 2023, per the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development state-by-state report.

Yes, but: the state has a lower rate of homelessness than the national average — about 9 in every 10,000 Texans experience homelessness, compared with 20 in every 10,000 people nationally.

Zoom in: Tallied homelessness increased in parts of North Texas last year compared to 2022, with veteran homelessness seeing the largest spike.

Overall homelessness in Tarrant County jumped by 22%, with veteran homelessness up 27%. Dallas and Collin counties were down 4% overall, but veteran homelessness increased 21%.

State of play: Many pandemic-era safety net programs expired before the 2023 homeless census, which may account for the increase in people experiencing homelessness locally, statewide and nationally.

Homelessness declined between 2020 and 2022.

How you can help: Housing Forward is seeking volunteers in Collin and Dallas counties. The organization is also seeking donations for gender-neutral care packages.

United Way of Denton County is seeking volunteers and donations here.

Tarrant County Homeless Coalition is seeking help here.

You must be 18 or older to participate.

How it works: Volunteers work in groups of three to five people and travel through assigned neighborhoods to tally people experiencing homelessness.

They also ask demographic questions of the people willing to answer.

The counts typically start at sunset and continue until midnight.

The bottom line: The more people able to help conduct the annual census, the more likely the true numbers will be captured.