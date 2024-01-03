North Texas to host MLB All Star game, cricket World Cup in 2024
Dallas-Fort Worth residents should still be celebrating the latest local championship after the Texas Rangers won the 2023 World Series.
- But 2024 may shape up to be an even bigger sports year for North Texas.
What's happening: The region will host several major sporting events this year and is continuing preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
- AT&T Stadium is a match site, but we may learn this year which ones the region will get.
Here's what else we're watching…
🏀 The Dallas Mavericks could leave Dallas. The NBA has approved Mark Cuban's plan to sell a majority stake in the team to the Nevada family that runs the Las Vegas Sands. Cuban will retain operational oversight of the team.
- Though Cuban has been adamant about keeping the Mavs in the city, a business connected to Las Vegas Sands recently bought acreage in Irving near the site of the former Texas Stadium.
🏏 The Men's T20 World Cup will take place in Grand Prairie this summer. It's the first time the International Cricket Council has hosted the event in the U.S.
- 20 teams will compete locally in June at the renovated Grand Prairie Stadium, which holds 7,000 fans.
⚾️ The 2024 MLB All-Star game will be played in Arlington. It will be the second time for the Rangers to host the Midsummer Classic.
🏈 The Dallas Cowboys are headed to the playoffs, but they must beat Washington to win the NFC East.
- Could that mean this is the year they could end the decades-long Super Bowl drought?
- Probably not, but we'll be hoping during their playoff run anyway.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.