Dallas-Fort Worth residents should still be celebrating the latest local championship after the Texas Rangers won the 2023 World Series. But 2024 may shape up to be an even bigger sports year for North Texas.

What's happening: The region will host several major sporting events this year and is continuing preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

AT&T Stadium is a match site, but we may learn this year which ones the region will get.

Here's what else we're watching…

🏀 The Dallas Mavericks could leave Dallas. The NBA has approved Mark Cuban's plan to sell a majority stake in the team to the Nevada family that runs the Las Vegas Sands. Cuban will retain operational oversight of the team.

Though Cuban has been adamant about keeping the Mavs in the city, a business connected to Las Vegas Sands recently bought acreage in Irving near the site of the former Texas Stadium.

🏏 The Men's T20 World Cup will take place in Grand Prairie this summer. It's the first time the International Cricket Council has hosted the event in the U.S.

20 teams will compete locally in June at the renovated Grand Prairie Stadium, which holds 7,000 fans.

⚾️ The 2024 MLB All-Star game will be played in Arlington. It will be the second time for the Rangers to host the Midsummer Classic.

🏈 The Dallas Cowboys are headed to the playoffs, but they must beat Washington to win the NFC East.