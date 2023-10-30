Rangers tied with D-backs ahead of World Series Game 3

The Diamondbacks and Rangers are tied 1-1 in the World Series. It was a tale of two very different games.

Driving the news: The Rangers won Game 1 in extra innings Friday night but were nearly shut out in Saturday's Game 2, losing 9-1.

The next three games will be played in Arizona.

State of play: This is the first World Series appearance for the Rangers since 2011, and it's the first time the team has home-field advantage in the Fall Classic.

Globe Life Field has hosted a World Series before, at the end of the shortened 2020 season.

What happened: The Diamondbacks chipped away at the Rangers' pitching in the first two games, proving that small ball may be more effective than going long.

The Rangers scored two runs early Friday, but Arizona quickly took the lead and held it for five innings. Corey Seager homered to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth, and Adolis García homered for the win in the 11th.

Arizona had 16 hits in Game 2. Texas had just four, including the only run, a Mitch Garver homer.

Who we're watching: Pitcher Max Scherzer is starting for the Rangers in Game 3. He returned from a shoulder injury for two games against the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. He was shaky.

Scherzer allowed five runs in four innings in Game 3. He pitched three innings in Game 7, leaving when the Rangers were up 4-2.

D-back outfielder Tommy Pham went four-for-four Saturday. He's now tied with Albert Pujols for the most four-hit games in the MLB postseason.

Between the lines: Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien has struggled this postseason. He was one of the better batters in the MLB all year, ending the regular season with a .276 batting average.

He's hitting .194 in the postseason.

Yes, but: Semien did hit a single in the bottom of the ninth in Game 2.

The timing wasn't ideal to try to overcome the D-backs eight-run lead, but maybe it's a sign that his troubles at the plate are a thing of the past.

What's next: Game 3 is at 7:03pm Monday.