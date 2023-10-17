How a government shutdown could affect North Texas

Share on email (opens in new window)

Lawmakers were able to avert a federal government shutdown last month, but the threat still looms.

Driving the news: Congress now has until mid-November find a way to fund the government or keep punting their deadline until members can reach a consensus.

Why it matters: 54% of American adults say a shutdown of the federal government would affect them personally, and 68% say the threat decreases their trust in the government, per a September survey.

State of play: Budget talks have effectively stalled since Congress extended their deadline. The House GOP is embroiled in disagreements over who'll be the House's next speaker.

Threat level: The government doesn't fully stop functioning during a shutdown.

Yes, but: Federal functions deemed nonessential can be suspended, affecting health programs, government assistance, Food and Drug Administration inspections and small business loans.

Flashback: The federal government's last partial shutdown lasted just over 30 days between December 2018 and January 2019.

Services like global entry appointments were canceled, and E-Verify for hiring were suspended. But Medicare claims and immigration services were among the many services that were not affected, per U.S. Rep Marc Veasey's office.

Here are some Texas impacts in the event of a shutdown..

💵 Paychecks would be paused for all federal employees, even those with roles deemed essential.

Federal workers include people working in air traffic, airport security, Medicare service centers and Customs and Border Protection.

There are over 120,000 civilian federal employees and 114,000 active duty service members in Texas, per Texas Tribune.

✈️ Commercial air travel would continue with TSA and air traffic controllers working without pay, which could lead to staffing issues.

The Government Employee Fair Treatment Act, passed after the last shutdown, requires retroactive pay for furloughed employees after a shutdown ends.

🌲 National parks services requiring staff, such as restrooms and visitors centers, would be paused at Waco Mammoth National Monument and Big Bend National Park, among others.

🍅 Food stamp funding would continue through October, but a federal program supporting low-income mothers and children would be reduced immediately.

About 675,000 Texans rely on the latter, known as WIC, to buy groceries.

KERA reports that local food banks are preparing for higher demand for their services if there is a shutdown and federal food assistance is impacted.

