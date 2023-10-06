Rangers, Longhorns and Cowboys make for a big sports weekend in North Texas

North Texas sports fans are probably going to be canceling some plans this weekend.

Driving the news: After eliminating the Tampa Bay Rays, the Rangers will be in Baltimore to face the Orioles in the American League Division Series. The Cowboys will be in the biggest matchup of the NFL's young season.

Yes, and: The Cotton Bowl is hosting one of college football's best rivalry games as the Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners each enter the annual meeting with a 5-0 record for the first time in 15 years.

Why it matters: In a fragmented society, sports transcends political and socioeconomic differences.

Unless you're an Oklahoma fan.

Fun fact: The original Sooners were literally thieves.

What's happening: Texas and OU kick off at 11am Saturday. In the last year before both schools leave the Big 12 for the SEC, the Longhorns come into the game at No. 3 in the AP Top 25. The Sooners are No. 12 — a matchup good enough to draw ESPN's "College GameDay" to Dallas.

Unless you feel like hanging with tens of thousands of unsober college students, you should probably avoid Fair Park until the game crowd clears out.

Meanwhile: Game 1 of the best-of-five Rangers-Orioles series starts at noon Saturday. Baltimore finished the regular season with the best record in the American League, but Texas is coming off an impressive sweep of the Rays in the Wild Card series.

It's the first time the Rangers have won a playoff series since 2011.

Plus: The 3-1 Cowboys have a chance for revenge against the team that knocked them out of the playoffs each of the last two years. They go on the road to play the 4-0 San Francisco 49ers at 7:20pm Sunday in the NFL's highest-profile game of the week.

The 49ers top virtually every NFL power ranking.

If that's somehow not enough: FC Dallas plays San Jose Saturday night.

The Stars will be in Minnesota for their last preseason game this weekend. Their regular season starts Thursday.

The bottom line: Prepare for an emotional roller coaster.