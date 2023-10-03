Our casual fan's guide to the Rangers postseason playoffs

Share on email (opens in new window)

Marcus Semien celebrates in the clubhouse after the Rangers clinched a spot in the postseason playoffs. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Rangers are in Tampa for the first game of the wild card series against the Rays. The game starts at 2pm Tuesday.

Good luck getting work done.

Driving the news: This is Texas' first time in the postseason playoffs since 2016.

Storylines to watch: The series will feature the two best hitters in the AL. Tampa Bay's Yandy Diaz barely beat Texas' Corey Seager for the league's batting title.

Both teams have struggled with pitching lately, so expect some high-scoring games.

The Rays are slight favorites in Las Vegas.

The big pitcher: The Rangers aren't likely to get newly acquired ace Max Scherzer back for the postseason.

Matchup: The Rays have the best home record in the American League.

Yes, but: The Rangers swept Tampa during their last meeting in July.

State of play: Turns out the Silver Boot series between the Rangers and the Houston Astros mattered this year.

The teams tied for first in the American League West, but the defending World Series champion Astros get the luxury of a couple of days off before their postseason series because they had a better record against the Rangers.

The intrigue: The Rangers and Astros both won just four of their last 10 games, but the Astros won four straight.

What they're saying: "We've certainly got a test in front of us. We've just got to bounce back. It's still good to be here," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said after the team lost the regular-season finale.

The prescience: The Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant predicted the Rangers' 2023 regular-season win total within one game — in January!

The bottom line: Let's do this!