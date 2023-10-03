2 hours ago - Sports

Our casual fan's guide to the Rangers postseason playoffs

Michael Mooney
Champaign suds looking like stars, sprayed over a clubhouse after victory

Marcus Semien celebrates in the clubhouse after the Rangers clinched a spot in the postseason playoffs. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Rangers are in Tampa for the first game of the wild card series against the Rays. The game starts at 2pm Tuesday.

  • Good luck getting work done.

Driving the news: This is Texas' first time in the postseason playoffs since 2016.

Storylines to watch: The series will feature the two best hitters in the AL. Tampa Bay's Yandy Diaz barely beat Texas' Corey Seager for the league's batting title.

  • Both teams have struggled with pitching lately, so expect some high-scoring games.
  • The Rays are slight favorites in Las Vegas.

The big pitcher: The Rangers aren't likely to get newly acquired ace Max Scherzer back for the postseason.

Matchup: The Rays have the best home record in the American League.

  • Yes, but: The Rangers swept Tampa during their last meeting in July.

State of play: Turns out the Silver Boot series between the Rangers and the Houston Astros mattered this year.

  • The teams tied for first in the American League West, but the defending World Series champion Astros get the luxury of a couple of days off before their postseason series because they had a better record against the Rangers.

The intrigue: The Rangers and Astros both won just four of their last 10 games, but the Astros won four straight.

What they're saying: "We've certainly got a test in front of us. We've just got to bounce back. It's still good to be here," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said after the team lost the regular-season finale.

The prescience: The Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant predicted the Rangers' 2023 regular-season win total within one game — in January!

The bottom line: Let's do this!

