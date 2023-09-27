Why Cleveland is a worth a visit

Re-ranking our favorite ballparks after seeing this one. Photo: Tasha "Progressive" Tsiaperas/Axios

Cleveland…rocks?

A recent visit to catch a baseball game proved the city is worth a visit, especially for Texans wanting to experience actual fall weather.

The intrigue: Cleveland was once one of the most populated cities in the country but its population has been steadily declining. The city now has half as many residents as it did in 1950.

Its downtown buildings and older neighborhoods hint at what was once a thriving metropolis.

But! Cleveland was fun to visit. Here's a Texan's take on what to do:

Catch a game. Downtown stadiums are the best. Cleveland Guardians fans cheered like they still had a chance to make the playoffs as the team swept the Texas Rangers.

And who doesn't love Browns fans?

Rock out. Visit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for a multilevel musical experience. The hall currently has an exhibit on 50 years of hip-hop history.

All halo halo this tasty tiki. Photo: Tasha Tsiaperas/Axios

Grab a pint. Like a proper midwestern city, Cleveland has plenty of great breweries to try, particularly Great Lakes Brewing Company.

But if you're not into beer, there are some cool cocktail bars, including the creative (and vegan) Cloak & Dagger in Tremont. Plus tiki at Porco should not be missed.

Go for a run. Cleveland has more than 100 miles of trails for running and biking, including along Lake Erie. Nothing beats a cool lake breeze.

💭 Our thought bubble: The great thing about checking off ballparks is seeing cities we would've missed otherwise. Cleveland has a great art museum, a beautiful public market, interesting bookstores, and cute neighborhoods.