Two North Texas breweries medaled at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver over the weekend.

Why it matters: This is the premier U.S. beer contest, and the competition for the best brews has gotten stiff.

Who won: Bankhead Brewing Co. in Rowlett won gold in the Bock category for its Hootenanny, and bronze for its South German-style Hefeweizen named Hoofer's Hef.

Windmills at Grandscape won silver in the Wood- and Barrel-Aged Strong Stout category for its Black Market Liver.

The intrigue: Bankhead was inspired by the Bankhead Highway, one of the country's first transcontinental highways that ran from Washington D.C. to San Diego and passed through Rowlett.

Windmills, run by a "tech nerd from Texas," is also in India and offers music, beer and South Asian-inspired food.

Zoom out: Several breweries in the Austin and San Antonio areas also medaled this year.