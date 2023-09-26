39 mins ago - Food and Drink

Dallas-area breweries earn Great American Beer honors

Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi
Illustration of beer foam overflowing from a trophy.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Two North Texas breweries medaled at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver over the weekend.

Why it matters: This is the premier U.S. beer contest, and the competition for the best brews has gotten stiff.

Who won: Bankhead Brewing Co. in Rowlett won gold in the Bock category for its Hootenanny, and bronze for its South German-style Hefeweizen named Hoofer's Hef.

  • Windmills at Grandscape won silver in the Wood- and Barrel-Aged Strong Stout category for its Black Market Liver.

The intrigue: Bankhead was inspired by the Bankhead Highway, one of the country's first transcontinental highways that ran from Washington D.C. to San Diego and passed through Rowlett.

  • Windmills, run by a "tech nerd from Texas," is also in India and offers music, beer and South Asian-inspired food.

Zoom out: Several breweries in the Austin and San Antonio areas also medaled this year.

  • The Real Ale Brewing Company in Blanco, a rural city west of Austin, also won prizes in two categories.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more