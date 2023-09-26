39 mins ago - Food and Drink
Dallas-area breweries earn Great American Beer honors
Two North Texas breweries medaled at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver over the weekend.
Why it matters: This is the premier U.S. beer contest, and the competition for the best brews has gotten stiff.
Who won: Bankhead Brewing Co. in Rowlett won gold in the Bock category for its Hootenanny, and bronze for its South German-style Hefeweizen named Hoofer's Hef.
- Windmills at Grandscape won silver in the Wood- and Barrel-Aged Strong Stout category for its Black Market Liver.
The intrigue: Bankhead was inspired by the Bankhead Highway, one of the country's first transcontinental highways that ran from Washington D.C. to San Diego and passed through Rowlett.
- Windmills, run by a "tech nerd from Texas," is also in India and offers music, beer and South Asian-inspired food.
Zoom out: Several breweries in the Austin and San Antonio areas also medaled this year.
- The Real Ale Brewing Company in Blanco, a rural city west of Austin, also won prizes in two categories.
