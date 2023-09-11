North Texas business openings increasing
More than 2,100 new businesses opened in the Dallas metro area in July, up nearly 38% from July 2019, per Yelp registration data.
Why it matters: New business openings are a good measure of economic sentiment — people generally don't take the risk of spinning up a new venture if they foresee economic peril ahead.
- Texas is among the states with the largest total number of new business openings this year.
The big picture: Business openings in the U.S. have exceeded 2019 levels every month this year, thanks to a surge in travel, events and get-togethers, reports Axios' Hope King.
Driving the news: New listings of shops and services on Yelp are on track to beat 2022's all-time high, according to a recent company report.
- Nearly 484,000 new businesses popped up on the platform nationwide from January through July this year, compared with about 389,000 over the same time period last year.
Zoom in: Local business openings — which refers to new business listings on Yelp — increased more than 12% in July compared to July 2022. And listings increased nearly 2% from June.
- Of note: New business data may lag due to the time taken to report and verify openings, Yelp says.
Zoom out: There have been more business openings nationwide from underrepresented communities every month compared with the same month last year.
- From January through July, LGBTQ-owned (+33%), Black-owned (+28%) and Latin-owned (+28%) businesses opened at a higher rate than the national average (+25%), and when compared with the same time period last year.
- Women-owned businesses saw an increase of 19% in openings, and Asian-owned businesses saw a 13% increase.
The bottom line: Openings increased across every category, driven by hotels and travel (up 39% over 2022), home services (up 37%), auto (up 27%), event services (up 27%) and local services (up 23%).
Yes, but: This summer's heatwave negatively affected revenue and production at about a quarter of Texas businesses surveyed by the Dallas Fed.
