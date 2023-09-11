North Texas business openings increasing

Data: Yelp; Note: Openings are for the core-based statistical area (the population center and surrounding communities) and are measured by new business listings on Yelp, added by businesses or Yelp users; Chart: Axios Visuals

More than 2,100 new businesses opened in the Dallas metro area in July, up nearly 38% from July 2019, per Yelp registration data.

Why it matters: New business openings are a good measure of economic sentiment — people generally don't take the risk of spinning up a new venture if they foresee economic peril ahead.

Texas is among the states with the largest total number of new business openings this year.

The big picture: Business openings in the U.S. have exceeded 2019 levels every month this year, thanks to a surge in travel, events and get-togethers, reports Axios' Hope King.

Driving the news: New listings of shops and services on Yelp are on track to beat 2022's all-time high, according to a recent company report.

Nearly 484,000 new businesses popped up on the platform nationwide from January through July this year, compared with about 389,000 over the same time period last year.

Zoom in: Local business openings — which refers to new business listings on Yelp — increased more than 12% in July compared to July 2022. And listings increased nearly 2% from June.

Of note: New business data may lag due to the time taken to report and verify openings, Yelp says.

Zoom out: There have been more business openings nationwide from underrepresented communities every month compared with the same month last year.

From January through July, LGBTQ-owned (+33%), Black-owned (+28%) and Latin-owned (+28%) businesses opened at a higher rate than the national average (+25%), and when compared with the same time period last year.

Women-owned businesses saw an increase of 19% in openings, and Asian-owned businesses saw a 13% increase.

The bottom line: Openings increased across every category, driven by hotels and travel (up 39% over 2022), home services (up 37%), auto (up 27%), event services (up 27%) and local services (up 23%).

Yes, but: This summer's heatwave negatively affected revenue and production at about a quarter of Texas businesses surveyed by the Dallas Fed.