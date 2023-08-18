Brutal heat returns to North Texas

Electricity demand has reached record highs this summer during heat waves. Photo: Nick Wagner/Xinhua via Getty Images

After a few days of reprieve, the heat is about to really crank up in North Texas.

Why it matters: The region is under an excessive heat warning and air quality alert Friday, and more warnings are possible in the coming week.

Friday's high is forecast to be 110.

The big picture: The Dallas-Fort Worth area had temperatures below 80 degrees on Tuesday for the first time in more than two weeks.

The low remained above 80 for more than 15 days, or 377 hours, until 2am Tuesday, per the National Weather Service. That broke a record set in 1998 for the longest recorded stretch above 80.

The latest: ERCOT, the state's power grid operator, issued the second voluntary conservation notice of the summer Thursday afternoon, asking people to reduce their electricity use between 3pm and 8pm.

Texans have exceeded the record for power demand 10 times this summer, per the Texas Tribune.

What's happening: The forecast for the next week shows high temperatures well above 100, with the hottest days this weekend.

The hot, dry conditions mean the region is still at high risk for wildfires.

What they're saying: "The heat is back and here to stay," NWS meteorologist Patricia Sanchez tells Axios.

The bottom line: The normal high for this time in August is closer to 95, with typical daily high temperatures in the lower 90s by the end of the month.