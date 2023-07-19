18 mins ago - Culture
Dallas Museum of Art imagines its future with design competition
The Dallas Museum of Art needs help deciding on its future look.
Driving the news: The downtown museum launched an international design competition this year to get ideas for its future expansion.
- The museum is now taking feedback from the public on the shortlisted concepts.
Context: "The DMA's 1984 building by Edward Larrabee Barnes was designed for a different Dallas, a different time, and a different society," the museum said in announcing its design competition.
- With its growing collections and shifting needs, the museum is looking to reinvent itself.
- "The Museum is working hard to engage new and diverse audiences … The campus needs to be, either literally or metaphorically, transparent in showing what is going on inside, and welcoming and accessible to all," the museum says.
Details: 154 teams from 27 countries submitted design concepts for the competition. Six finalists were chosen, and the winner will be named next month.
- The ideas include transparent façades over the existing museum building and future additions, new gardens and rooftop access.
What's next: Review the concepts and email your feedback on the proposals to the DMA.
- The museum plans to launch a campaign later this year to raise private funds for its next phase.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.