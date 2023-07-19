Dallas Museum of Art imagines its future with design competition

Share on email (opens in new window)

One of six options you can vote on. Illustration: Courtesy of Malcolm Reading Consultants

The Dallas Museum of Art needs help deciding on its future look.

Driving the news: The downtown museum launched an international design competition this year to get ideas for its future expansion.

The museum is now taking feedback from the public on the shortlisted concepts.

Context: "The DMA's 1984 building by Edward Larrabee Barnes was designed for a different Dallas, a different time, and a different society," the museum said in announcing its design competition.

With its growing collections and shifting needs, the museum is looking to reinvent itself.

"The Museum is working hard to engage new and diverse audiences … The campus needs to be, either literally or metaphorically, transparent in showing what is going on inside, and welcoming and accessible to all," the museum says.

Details: 154 teams from 27 countries submitted design concepts for the competition. Six finalists were chosen, and the winner will be named next month.

The ideas include transparent façades over the existing museum building and future additions, new gardens and rooftop access.

What's next: Review the concepts and email your feedback on the proposals to the DMA.