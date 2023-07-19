18 mins ago - Culture

Dallas Museum of Art imagines its future with design competition

Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi

One of six options you can vote on. Illustration: Courtesy of Malcolm Reading Consultants

The Dallas Museum of Art needs help deciding on its future look.

Driving the news: The downtown museum launched an international design competition this year to get ideas for its future expansion.

  • The museum is now taking feedback from the public on the shortlisted concepts.

Context: "The DMA's 1984 building by Edward Larrabee Barnes was designed for a different Dallas, a different time, and a different society," the museum said in announcing its design competition.

  • With its growing collections and shifting needs, the museum is looking to reinvent itself.
  • "The Museum is working hard to engage new and diverse audiences … The campus needs to be, either literally or metaphorically, transparent in showing what is going on inside, and welcoming and accessible to all," the museum says.

Details: 154 teams from 27 countries submitted design concepts for the competition. Six finalists were chosen, and the winner will be named next month.

  • The ideas include transparent façades over the existing museum building and future additions, new gardens and rooftop access.

What's next: Review the concepts and email your feedback on the proposals to the DMA.

  • The museum plans to launch a campaign later this year to raise private funds for its next phase.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more