Fourth of July events in North Texas

Cities across North Texas plan to commemorate America and England's famous breakup with fireworks, festivals and food.

Here are some ways to celebrate.

⛲ Klyde Warren Park: The celebration will include live music, food trucks and a fireworks show aligned with a custom playlist.

7-10pm Saturday.

🎆Addison's Kaboom Town: Addison usually has the region's coolest fireworks display and while free tickets have run out, there are plenty of watch parties around the area.

7:30pm Monday.

🔇 The Sound's sensory celebration: The waterfront development in Cypress Waters is tailoring its event to individuals or pets with noise sensitivity, offering a petting zoo and a patriotic laser light show instead of fireworks.

6-10pm Monday.

🎡 Dallas' Fair Park Fourth: Check out local vendors and food trucks at Fair Park before watching fireworks from the fairgrounds or inside the Cotton Bowl.

4:30-10pm Tuesday.

🎂 Plano's All American Fourth: Plano's party at Collin College includes a parade and fireworks. The city is also celebrating its 150th birthday this year.