2 hours ago - Things to Do

Fourth of July events in North Texas

Michael Mooney
Illustration of the Axios "A" with a firework leaning against it.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Cities across North Texas plan to commemorate America and England's famous breakup with fireworks, festivals and food.

Here are some ways to celebrate.

⛲ Klyde Warren Park: The celebration will include live music, food trucks and a fireworks show aligned with a custom playlist.

  • 7-10pm Saturday.

🎆Addison's Kaboom Town: Addison usually has the region's coolest fireworks display and while free tickets have run out, there are plenty of watch parties around the area.

  • 7:30pm Monday.

🔇 The Sound's sensory celebration: The waterfront development in Cypress Waters is tailoring its event to individuals or pets with noise sensitivity, offering a petting zoo and a patriotic laser light show instead of fireworks.

  • 6-10pm Monday.

🎡 Dallas' Fair Park Fourth: Check out local vendors and food trucks at Fair Park before watching fireworks from the fairgrounds or inside the Cotton Bowl.

  • 4:30-10pm Tuesday.

🎂 Plano's All American Fourth: Plano's party at Collin College includes a parade and fireworks. The city is also celebrating its 150th birthday this year.

  • 6-10pm Tuesday. Parade starts at 7:30pm.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more