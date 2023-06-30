Fourth of July events in North Texas
Cities across North Texas plan to commemorate America and England's famous breakup with fireworks, festivals and food.
Here are some ways to celebrate.
⛲ Klyde Warren Park: The celebration will include live music, food trucks and a fireworks show aligned with a custom playlist.
- 7-10pm Saturday.
🎆Addison's Kaboom Town: Addison usually has the region's coolest fireworks display and while free tickets have run out, there are plenty of watch parties around the area.
- 7:30pm Monday.
🔇 The Sound's sensory celebration: The waterfront development in Cypress Waters is tailoring its event to individuals or pets with noise sensitivity, offering a petting zoo and a patriotic laser light show instead of fireworks.
- 6-10pm Monday.
🎡 Dallas' Fair Park Fourth: Check out local vendors and food trucks at Fair Park before watching fireworks from the fairgrounds or inside the Cotton Bowl.
- 4:30-10pm Tuesday.
🎂 Plano's All American Fourth: Plano's party at Collin College includes a parade and fireworks. The city is also celebrating its 150th birthday this year.
- 6-10pm Tuesday. Parade starts at 7:30pm.
