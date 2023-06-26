DPS won't say who removed Quran from Texas Capitol chapel

The Quran that state Rep. Salman Bhojani placed in the Texas Capitol's chapel. Photo: Courtesy of Mason Reid

Three months have passed since someone took a North Texas lawmaker's Quran from the Texas Capitol chapel — but we still don't know who that someone is.

The big picture: Investigating agencies usually get to decide whether certain information can be publicly shared. In this case, the Texas Department of Public Safety has decided to withhold the name of the person who took the chapel's Quran.

Catch up fast: State Rep. Salman Bhojani, a newly elected Democrat from Euless, placed his family's Quran in the chapel in late March after learning that it didn't have a copy available for visitors to use.

The Quran disappeared less than a week later, per the Texas Tribune.

DPS, which oversees security at the Capitol, found the Quran and returned it to Bhojani. The state placed a different copy of the Quran in the chapel.

The incident sparked speculation in the Capitol as staffers tried to guess who might have done it.

But, but, but: Bhojani's office said in April that they were told the person who took the Quran was cooperating with DPS. Months later, even they haven't been told who did it and why.

Several reporters also asked DPS for details, but the department said releasing the information might interfere with a criminal investigation and asked the state attorney general's office for permission to withhold it.

Last week, the attorney general's office issued a ruling siding with DPS, saying it only needs to release basic information about the case.

The intrigue: A heavily redacted report released to Axios after the AG's ruling says DPS' criminal investigations division started looking into the Quran's disappearance on March 30.

The department didn't answer Axios' questions on whether an arrest was ever made in the case or whether the person who took the Quran from the chapel worked in the Texas Capitol.

Between the lines: Government agencies in Texas often lean on attorney general rulings to avoid having to release everything they know about a case, often saying that releasing it would interfere with an ongoing investigation. And usually, the AG's office agrees.