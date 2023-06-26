How legal abortions declined in Texas, increased in other states

Note: Includes abortions provided by clinics, private medical offices, hospitals and virtual-only clinics. Months with fewer than 10 abortions are represented as 0; Data: #WeCount/Society of Family Planning and the U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Texas has seen the largest decline in legal abortions of any state in the year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to a new report by #WeCount, an abortion rights group.

In the nine months after the decision, there were 23,340 fewer abortions in Texas than was typical before the decision.

State of play: The state already had one of the strictest abortion bans in the country, limiting the procedure as early as six weeks in a pregnancy.

The Supreme Court decision a year ago triggered a law in Texas that made performing an abortion a felony.

What's happening: States where abortion is still legal are seeing increases in abortions since last year's Dobbs ruling, write Axios' Tina Reed, Oriana González and Torey Van Oot.

Out-of-state patients, including Texans, are driving abortion increases in several states, including Colorado, which has been labeled a "surge state" by the Denver-based Society of Family Planning.

What they're saying: "We've seen this bottleneck of patients who are trying to fit into appointments in states where abortion is accessible," Sarah Traxler, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood North Central States, told reporters during a press call.

Reality check: The rise in legal abortions in safe-haven states didn't offset the drop in procedures in states with bans, per the Society of Family Planning, which estimates there were about 26,000 fewer abortions nationwide in the first nine months after the Dobbs decision.

And even before the Supreme Court ruling, Texas' six-week ban, which was signed into law in 2021, was already driving down the number of abortions nationwide.

Flashback: The number of abortions in the country had been in decline for three decades but started to tick up in 2017.

In Texas, the number of abortions between 2017 and 2019 increased by 7%, but then saw a 2% decrease between 2019 and 2020, which could have been due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Gov. Greg Abbott, per data from the Guttmacher Institute.

There were nine abortions per 100,000 people in Texas in April 2022, after the six-week ban and before the Dobbs decision.

Of note: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced last year that his office would celebrate "Sanctity of Life Day" on June 24, the date of the Supreme Court ruling.