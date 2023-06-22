The new laws shaping education in Texas

Dozens of education bills signed into law this summer range in scope from increasing school safety to giving parents more influence over their children's education.

State of play: Education funding is the biggest line item in the state's budget each biennium.

Texas plans to spend about $59 billion on education, including school districts, community colleges and universities, from its general revenue over the next two years. In 2022-23, the state allocated $64 billion.

Details: School districts are now required to have at least one armed security officer per campus and install panic alert technology in all classrooms. To help offset the costs, the state has increased safety funding for schools.

School libraries can't have any "sexually explicit material," and parents will get to decide if their child needs to repeat a grade from grades four through eight or a high school course.

Districts are also required to educate students about fentanyl abuse prevention and drug poisoning.

Zoom in: House Bill 1605 will make certain instructional materials more widely available among teachers, students and parents, including materials that were piloted in Dallas ISD.

"We think this will improve instruction for all students and free teachers to be as creative and dynamic as they've always wanted to be. Got to celebrate good news where you find it," Dallas ISD chief academic officer Shannon Trejo tells Axios.

Zoom out: New laws tied to higher education include a $683 million funding boost for community colleges, a ban on diversity, equity and inclusion offices at public colleges and restrictions on transgender collegiate athletes.

Separately: While Texas ranks 44th among states for the overall well-being of its children, it ranks 27th in education per a new report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.