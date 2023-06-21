11 hours ago - Politics

The best and worst legislators from North Texas

Tasha Tsiaperas

Rep. John Bryant in a conversation with Axios this month. Screenshot: Axios

Several North Texas legislators landed on Texas Monthly's list of the best and worst lawmakers of 2023 for their work during the state's legislative session.

The intrigue: The most noteworthy incidents in this year's regular legislative session involved two notable North Texans — the attorney general's impeachment and Rep. Bryan Slaton's expulsion from the House.

  • Texas Monthly gave the former Royse City rep the nickname Cockroach and exclaimed in a headline: "The Cockroach (Exterminated!").

Details: North Texans stood out for pushing for a bill to end the tampon tax, breaking from their party to vote for bills they believed in and sponsoring the effort to expand parks and conservation in the state.

  • Rep. John Bryant is the "most energetic new voice among Democrats," the publication wrote.
  • Rep. Angie Chen Button served as a "voice of reason" among Republicans by countering a proposal to ban citizens and entities from certain countries, including China, from buying land in Texas.
  • Rep. Justin Holland, of Rockwall, was one of two House Republicans to vote for a bill that would have raised the minimum age to buy certain semiautomatic rifles to 21.
  • Rep. Toni Rose showed bipartisan leadership and authored the successful House Bill 12 to expand Medicaid coverage until a year after the end of a pregnancy. The Dallas Democrat pushed for the bill for years, ultimately negotiating it into law.

Yes, but: Texas Monthly did single out one North Texas representative in its worst category.

  • Rep. Tony Tinderholt undertook an unsuccessful campaign to dethrone House Speaker Dade Phelan. The Arlington Republican also employed a staffer who tweeted that anyone who wants to take kids to drag shows should be executed.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more