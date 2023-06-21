The best and worst legislators from North Texas

Several North Texas legislators landed on Texas Monthly's list of the best and worst lawmakers of 2023 for their work during the state's legislative session.

The intrigue: The most noteworthy incidents in this year's regular legislative session involved two notable North Texans — the attorney general's impeachment and Rep. Bryan Slaton's expulsion from the House.

Texas Monthly gave the former Royse City rep the nickname Cockroach and exclaimed in a headline: "The Cockroach (Exterminated!").

Details: North Texans stood out for pushing for a bill to end the tampon tax, breaking from their party to vote for bills they believed in and sponsoring the effort to expand parks and conservation in the state.

Rep. John Bryant is the "most energetic new voice among Democrats," the publication wrote.

is the "most energetic new voice among Democrats," the publication wrote. Rep. Angie Chen Button served as a "voice of reason" among Republicans by countering a proposal to ban citizens and entities from certain countries, including China, from buying land in Texas.

served as a "voice of reason" among Republicans by countering a proposal to ban citizens and entities from certain countries, including China, from buying land in Texas. Rep. Justin Holland , of Rockwall, was one of two House Republicans to vote for a bill that would have raised the minimum age to buy certain semiautomatic rifles to 21.

, of Rockwall, was one of two House Republicans to vote for a bill that would have raised the minimum age to buy certain semiautomatic rifles to 21. Rep. Toni Rose showed bipartisan leadership and authored the successful House Bill 12 to expand Medicaid coverage until a year after the end of a pregnancy. The Dallas Democrat pushed for the bill for years, ultimately negotiating it into law.

Yes, but: Texas Monthly did single out one North Texas representative in its worst category.