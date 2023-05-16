With the 2023 legislative session ending in just under two weeks, let's take a look at some of the issues lawmakers have addressed — and some they haven't.

The big picture: The state is still very much controlled by Republicans, who dictate the Legislature's stance on several big-ticket items.

Here's where some of the biggest issues stand…

School vouchers: Legislators pushing a bill that would use state funds to help some Texans pay for private school or home schooling will need to address Gov. Greg Abbott's concerns if they want the bill to become law this session.

Abbott has threatened to call legislators back for special sessions if they don't "expand the scope of school choice" in the latest version of the bill.

Gun law reform: Lawmakers proposed bills that would raise the age to legally purchase some semi-automatic rifles, enhance background checks and expand safe storage requirements.

Despite polls showing that a majority of Texans support all of those things, none of those bills will pass this session.

Health care for transgender kids: A bill that would ban certain gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender children has passed the House and Senate and will likely become law.

School safety: Legislation that would direct $1.6 billion toward school safety — and require an armed adult on every campus and an alert button in every classroom — passed the House but hasn't been voted on in the Senate.

Property taxes: A set of bills that would use $16.5 billion to help lower property taxes passed the Senate and seems likely to pass the House.

Gambling: Despite millions spent on lobbying this session, the latest effort to allow casinos in Texas failed. A bill that would allow legal mobile sports betting passed the House, but Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has said it won't get a vote in the Senate.

Social media: A bill that would require social media companies to get consent from a parent or guardian before a minor can create an account passed the House but hasn't been voted on in the Senate.

Polling sites: Legislation that would end countywide voting and require Texans to vote at an assigned precinct passed the Senate but hasn't been voted on in the House.

A bill that would allow election workers to carry guns passed the House but hasn't received a vote in the Senate.

Diversity in hiring: A bill that would require universities to close their diversity, equity and inclusion offices and ban mandatory diversity training passed the Senate and seems likely to pass the House.

Power grid: Two bills aimed at adding more natural gas-fueled power plants to the Texas grid passed the Senate but haven't been voted on in the House.

The bottom line: A lot can still happen in two weeks.