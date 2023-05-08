Texas House panel passes "raise the age" gun bill

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez talks about the inaction of Gov. Greg Abbott and Republican lawmakers on gun control legislation at the Capitol on Monday. Relatives of Uvalde victims stand behind him. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

A Texas House committee advanced a bill that would raise the minimum age to buy some semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21.

State of play: House Bill 2744 — which still faces several hurdles before becoming state law — was pushed by relatives of the victims of the Uvalde elementary school shooting. The gunman in that shooting was 18.

The chairman of the House Community Safety Select Committee had refused to hold a vote but changed his mind. Before the vote, gun control activists flooded the Capitol Rotunda with signs demanding that lawmakers advance the bill.

Driving the news: Ahead of the Monday legislative deadline to advance bills out of committees to the full House, Republican Reps. Justin Holland of Rockwall and Sam Harless of Spring unexpectedly joined Democrats to approve the bill 8-5.

Reality check: Even if the bill had already become law, it would have done little to stop this weekend’s mass shooting, because the alleged shooter was 33.

What they're saying: Dozens of Texans wrote in support of the bill before it was debated last month in the House committee, including several from North Texas.

"Please support this bill," wrote Kristen Gardiner of Allen. "Raising the age to buy certain firearms is the smart, responsible thing to do."

The other side: Gov. Greg Abbott has dismissed polling that shows most Texans want tighter gun restrictions. He told Fox News Sunday that he wants the state Legislature to focus on approving $3 billion in mental health funding.

The bottom line: The bill is now eligible for a floor debate in the House.