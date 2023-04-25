Notable races and measures up for a vote in North Texas

May elections can be contentious when there's a mayoral race — but not this year.

The intrigue: Running unopposed, the mayors of Dallas and Irving are on the cusp of re-election. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker is also likely to win her race against several challengers.

Yes, but: May elections tend to have low voter turnout, allowing a small percentage of voters to decide for the majority.

And during calmer election cycles, it's easy to overlook important issues on the ballot.

Here are some local races and plans up for a vote in North Texas:

Voters across the region will help choose their city council and school board members.