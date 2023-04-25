2 hours ago - Politics
Notable races and measures up for a vote in North Texas
May elections can be contentious when there's a mayoral race — but not this year.
The intrigue: Running unopposed, the mayors of Dallas and Irving are on the cusp of re-election. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker is also likely to win her race against several challengers.
Yes, but: May elections tend to have low voter turnout, allowing a small percentage of voters to decide for the majority.
- And during calmer election cycles, it's easy to overlook important issues on the ballot.
Here are some local races and plans up for a vote in North Texas:
Voters across the region will help choose their city council and school board members.
- Many school districts, including Coppell, Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Garland and Denton ISDs, are hoping to upgrade their facilities through bond measures.
- Denton voters will help decide whether Council member Jesse Davis should be recalled.
- Frisco voters will weigh in on several bond measures for street improvements, public safety and recreation facilities, and a new downtown parking garage..
- McKinney voters will decide on a $200 million bond proposal to add a commercial terminal to McKinney National Airport.
- Richardson voters will weigh in on the city's plans to replace its city hall, which was damaged in a fire last year.
