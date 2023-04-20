The Texas House is considering a bill that would reduce the penalty for possession of cannabis and cannabis concentrates.

Why it matters: More than 21,000 people were arrested for possession of marijuana in Texas in 2021, the last year for which statistics are available, according to NORML, a national nonprofit that advocates for the reform of cannabis laws.

Those arrests cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars, according to Rep. Joe Moody, a Democrat from El Paso, who authored House Bill 218.

Details: Under current law, possession of up to 2 ounces is a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of between 2 ounces and 4 ounces is a Class A misdemeanor, which could result in a year in jail and a fine of $4,000.

Possession of more than 4 ounces is a felony, as is possession of any amount of concentrate, including vape pens and gummies.

Yes, but: If Moody's bill became law, the penalty for possession of 1 ounce of flower or concentrate would be a Class C misdemeanor, and it would only be a citable offense, not resulting in an arrest.

The bill would also require courts to give the ticketed person probation and a chance to expunge the charge from their record.

Between the lines: While other bills this session would allow local governments to legalize recreational marijuana, activists are more optimistic about the prospects for HB 218.

"Moody's bill is really poised to have the best shot of passing," Daryoush Austin Zamhariri, creator of the Fort Worth-based Texas Cannabis Collective news site, told the Dallas Observer last month.

What we're watching: The Texas House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee voted 9-0 to advance the bill, but it hasn't been scheduled for a larger vote.