Before losing 2-0 to the Orioles on Monday night, the Texas Rangers got off to a 3-0 start for the first time in 12 years — and it's not too early to declare this team the best in all of baseball.

The big picture: Only two other teams — the Rays and Twins — opened the season with 3-0 records. And after sweeping the defending National League champion Phillies over the weekend, the Rangers headed into Monday night's game against Baltimore tied for the best run differential in the Majors.

What happened: After signing a five-year $185 million contract, two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom got off to a rough start on opening day — allowing a personal-record number of multi-base hits — but the Rangers had an offensive bonanza in the first two games, scoring 27 runs off some excellent Phillies pitchers.

Texas hit six homers in the three-game series, including two by catcher-slash-designated hitter Mitch Garver.

Last year's breakout star Martín Pérez and the Rangers bullpen held the Phillies to just one run on Sunday, winning that game 2-1.

Despite the loss, the Rangers bullpen has the best ERA in the league.

Reality check: Is it possible the Rangers will be the first club to win 160 games in a season, then go undefeated in the playoffs and win the franchise's first World Series?

Yes, technically that's still possible.

Although the oddsmakers in Las Vegas don't think it's likely.

The bottom line: It has been quite a while since this team was good, so let's celebrate while we can.