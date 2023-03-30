How Bally Sports' bankruptcy will impact Texas Rangers fans

Data: Team Marketing Report Fan Cost Index; Chart: Axios Visuals

Most Texas Rangers games this season will still be aired on Bally Sports despite Bally's parent company Diamond Sports Group's recent bankruptcy filing.

Yes, but: The Rangers notified the broadcast company that it would terminate its media rights deal with Bally if Diamond misses a payment to the team, per The Athletic.

What's happening: Diamond Sports Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this month, which could affect the regional broadcasts for 14 MLB teams, including the Rangers.

MLB and Diamond say the local broadcaster will continue to air games for all the teams. If Diamond defaults on payments, teams can terminate their contracts, and the MLB plans to offer a way for fans to watch on its own streaming platform.

Of note: MLB.TV broadcasts all games, but subscribers can only watch if the events aren't aired elsewhere locally.

Zoom in: Ballys also airs the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars.

The intrigue: You could also watch by attending a game at Globe Life Field. It's more expensive than most other Major League ballparks.

For a family of four, parking, tickets and snacks add up to an average of $277.

State of play: The league also introduced a host of new rules starting this season, including some that should make games shorter.

Worst-case scenario: If Bally fails and MLB.TV doesn't black out in-market games, then DMN's baseball guru Evan Grant has a suggestion.