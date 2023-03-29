Tastes just like chicken, but better. Photo: Tasha "Tasty" Tsiaperas/Axios

One of the best new restaurants in Dallas is tucked away in The Village, the sprawling apartment community on the northeast side of town.

Walk past the community recreation center and a resort-style pool and find modern Brazilian dining at Meridian.

Driving the news: Meridian's Junior Borges was named James Beard Award semifinalist for outstanding chef. The finalists will be announced Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Meridian was ranked sixth in D Magazine's latest Top 50 restaurants in Dallas.

The details: We started with the yuca fries ($7), grilled "beach cheese" on a stick ($7) and the kohlrabi Caesar salad ($15).

Each dish was delectable, especially the cheese, which is served on a grate above smoking herbs.

For main courses, we ordered the half chicken ($36) and fusilli verde with pork ragu ($29.) Chicken may not be the sexiest dinner dish, but it was tender and flavorful, a delight to share. And our dining companion enjoyed the pasta so much that other diners said, "I'll have what he's having."

Perfect complement to Meridian's spicy negroni. Photo: Tasha "Hazelnutty" Tsiaperas/Axios

To end the meal, we ordered the decadent, chocolatey brigadeiro ($14) to enjoy with cocktails.

A must-have: The bite-sized pancakes topped with caviar ($14) come close to rivaling the foie gras stuffed prunes at Lucia for Dallas' perfect bite.

Sustainable caviar, creamy concoction, perfect bite. Photo: Tasha "Happy Mouth" Tsiaperas/Axios

The bottom line: The Village is more than a residential community with a colorful history. Even if Borges doesn't advance in the James Beard Awards, his cuisine is keeping Dallas on the culinary map.