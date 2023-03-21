The best time to sell your house in North Texas

North Texans on the fence about when to sell their home should consider next week, according to a new report from Realtor.com.

The methodology: Using data and seasonal trends from 2018-2019 and 2021-2022, the report determined that the 2023 housing market is likely to behave similarly to those time periods.

By the numbers: The week of March 26 is expected to have "the ideal balance of favorable conditions for sellers," according to Realtor.com. Sellers can expect:

36% more buyers viewing Dallas-Fort Worth listings on Realtor.com compared with the average week in 2022.

Eight fewer days on the market compared with the average week.

23% fewer active listings than the average week.

Yes, but: For the best chance at a quick sale and high price, homeowners should make sure their home has been well cared for and is up to date with routine maintenance, a spokesperson told Axios.