Our favorite Patricks with Texas ties, in honor of St. Patrick's Day

Few things are more Dallas than "Dallas." Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In honor of St. Patrick's Day, the most serious of holidays, we've assembled a very serious list — of our favorite Patricks.

Context: The holiday is named after the patron saint of Ireland, who, as legend has it, explained the Christian Trinity to the people of the Emerald Isle by using three leaves of a shamrock.

Yes, but: As far as we know, that Patrick doesn't have any ties to Texas. So we assembled a list of Patricks who do.

Some of our favorite Patricks…

Patrick Williams: Editor of the Dallas Observer.

Patrick Strickland: A local author of several excellent nonfiction books.

Patrick Duffy: The actor who played Bobby on the TV show "Dallas" and its 2012 reboot.

Patricia Highsmith: The novelist who wrote "Strangers on a Train" and "The Talented Mr. Ripley" was born in Fort Worth.

Patrick Svitek: A star political reporter at the Texas Tribune.

Patrick Michels: A Texas Monthly podcast producer and competitive eating enthusiast.

Patricia Cox: President of the Tenth Street Residential Association.

Patrick Crayton: The former Dallas Cowboys receiver who grew up in DeSoto.

Patrick Mahomes: The NFL's newest poster boy grew up in Tyler and went to college in Lubbock, so we claim him.

