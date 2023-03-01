Why poverty rates in Texas are likely to rise this year

One of the last remaining major COVID relief programs — the expansion of SNAP benefits, commonly known as food stamps — ended on Tuesday, pushing about 32 million Americans off a "hunger cliff."

Why it matters: Since 2020, a massive boost in funding toward programs for low-income Americans meaningfully lowered poverty rates for adults and children. But that era is mostly ending, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

Context: Enacted with a pandemic relief bill in 2020, the enhanced SNAP benefits made every recipient eligible for the program's maximum benefit.

That made a big difference for people who would typically qualify for the minimum amount of food benefits, mainly elderly and disabled Americans.

Some of those households saw benefits go up by as much as $500 per month.

State of play: The SNAP emergency allotments kept 4.2 million Americans out of poverty, reducing poverty rates for children by 14% in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a report published last year.

Zoom in: The end of the extra allotments will result in a "significant loss" of food assistance for 3.6 million Texans enrolled in SNAP, per Feeding Texas, a hunger-relief organization comprised of food banks across the state.

Texas is expecting a roughly $340 million decrease in SNAP benefits between last month and this month, resulting in a $49 million reduction in benefits across the 13 counties served by the North Texas Food Bank, per a Feeding Texas estimate.

The average reduction for households will be $212 per month.

"We're talking about a significant number of people for whom this benefit is important. The loss is going to cause them to struggle more to afford nutritious food and afford other bills," Feeding Texas CEO Celia Cole tells Axios.

What they're doing: Feeding Texas has seen a two-thirds increase in families seeking emergency food assistance than before the pandemic, and keeping food banks stocked up remains a challenge, Cole says.

"We are trying to be as best equipped as we can," she says. "We will be looking for every way, every angle to shore up our inventories to make sure that we can get people the nutritious food they need."

What's next: Federal grants to help with housing and child care expenses are also expected to run out this year, and a provision to simplify Medicaid enrollment is ending.