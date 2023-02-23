Super-smart new tech but still types on one of these. Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

An artificial intelligence chatbot that launched late last year is transforming how people work, learn and communicate.

The intrigue: A modern version of Archie and Ask Jeeves, ChatGPT has captured the public's imagination in a way the tech world hasn't seen since the iPhone's debut in 2007, Axios' Erica Pandey, Dan Primack and Ina Fried report.

The tool is free to access but it has been jamming up lately because of high web traffic, so you may have to keep refreshing your browser to get in.

State of play: We put the bot to the test to see how well it knows Dallas.

Here's what else the bot knows.

🏙️ How did Dallas get its name?

"Dallas was named after George Mifflin Dallas, who served as the Vice President of the United States under James K. Polk from 1845 to 1849. …George Mifflin Dallas himself never visited Dallas, and had no direct connection to the city. However, his support of the annexation of Texas to the United States, as well as his prominence in national politics at the time, made him a fitting namesake for the new settlement."

🤔 What is the most interesting thing about Dallas?

"Dallas is a city with a rich history and many interesting facts, but one of the most fascinating is the role it played in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy," the bot says, going on to explain the controversy around it.

🏈 Does Dallas need another NFL team?

"Dallas already has one NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys, which is a very successful and popular franchise. There is no immediate need for another NFL team in the area, as the Cowboys have a strong fan base and consistently draw large crowds to their games," the bot says.

It adds that the decision is ultimately up to the NFL to decide if there's enough demand to sustain another franchise in our region.

🏆 Does Dallas deserve another championship run?

"While Dallas has experienced a championship drought in recent years, it's important to remember that winning a championship is a difficult and unpredictable feat, and it often requires a combination of skill, strategy, and luck. Dallas' professional sports teams continue to work hard and make strategic moves to improve their chances of winning, and they have the potential to compete for championships in the future."

✍️ And one haiku to go.

Big D in Texas,

Skyscrapers, cowboys, and stars,

Home to many dreams.