Flower Mound mosque's earthquake relief funds stolen

Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi

Police are looking for the person responsible for this mess. Photo: Courtesy of the Islamic Association of Lewisville-Flower Mound

Flower Mound police are looking for the person who stole cash a local mosque had set aside for its operations, charity work and earthquake relief.

Context: Numerous organizations around the world, including mosques and nonprofits locally, have been gathering donations for victims of the Feb. 6 earthquake responsible for more than 39,000 deaths in Turkey and Syria.

Details: On Monday, someone wearing a hoodie and a mask entered the Islamic Association of Lewisville-Flower Mound and took an "undetermined amount of money" from its metal boxes, police say.

  • Harris Khan, who serves on the mosque's board, tells Axios the incident appears to be linked to a theft from the Islamic Society of Denton a few years ago.

What they're saying: "The money itself can be replaced — we have a very generous community — but it's more of the principle of the matter," Khan said. "This guy is stealing from the poorest of people. That's the main reason why I want to be aggressive in finding this guy."

How to help: The mosque is accepting online donations for repairs and earthquake relief to offset its loss.

  • Anyone with information can contact police at 972-874-3307.
