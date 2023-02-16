Flower Mound mosque's earthquake relief funds stolen
Flower Mound police are looking for the person who stole cash a local mosque had set aside for its operations, charity work and earthquake relief.
Context: Numerous organizations around the world, including mosques and nonprofits locally, have been gathering donations for victims of the Feb. 6 earthquake responsible for more than 39,000 deaths in Turkey and Syria.
Details: On Monday, someone wearing a hoodie and a mask entered the Islamic Association of Lewisville-Flower Mound and took an "undetermined amount of money" from its metal boxes, police say.
- Harris Khan, who serves on the mosque's board, tells Axios the incident appears to be linked to a theft from the Islamic Society of Denton a few years ago.
What they're saying: "The money itself can be replaced — we have a very generous community — but it's more of the principle of the matter," Khan said. "This guy is stealing from the poorest of people. That's the main reason why I want to be aggressive in finding this guy."
How to help: The mosque is accepting online donations for repairs and earthquake relief to offset its loss.
- Anyone with information can contact police at 972-874-3307.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.