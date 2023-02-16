Police are looking for the person responsible for this mess. Photo: Courtesy of the Islamic Association of Lewisville-Flower Mound

Flower Mound police are looking for the person who stole cash a local mosque had set aside for its operations, charity work and earthquake relief.

Context: Numerous organizations around the world, including mosques and nonprofits locally, have been gathering donations for victims of the Feb. 6 earthquake responsible for more than 39,000 deaths in Turkey and Syria.

Details: On Monday, someone wearing a hoodie and a mask entered the Islamic Association of Lewisville-Flower Mound and took an "undetermined amount of money" from its metal boxes, police say.

Harris Khan, who serves on the mosque's board, tells Axios the incident appears to be linked to a theft from the Islamic Society of Denton a few years ago.

What they're saying: "The money itself can be replaced — we have a very generous community — but it's more of the principle of the matter," Khan said. "This guy is stealing from the poorest of people. That's the main reason why I want to be aggressive in finding this guy."

How to help: The mosque is accepting online donations for repairs and earthquake relief to offset its loss.