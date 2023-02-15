Dallas Mavericks Oreo cookies are sprinkle-tastic

Who doesn't keep cookies next to shoes? Photo: Courtesy of Weber Shandwick

Surely you've watched a Mavs game and thought to yourself: I wish I had some cookies decorated like those uniforms!

Yes, but: Traditional cookie choices rarely incorporate NBA uniform-colored sprinkles and icing.

Driving the news: The marketing geniuses at the Oreo headquarters decided to change that — with a new cookie line that includes Mavs-themed sweets.

What's happening: Oreo and the NBA teamed up to create special cookies for all 30 squads in the league to mark the All-Star Game, which takes place Sunday in Salt Lake City.

Each set of cookies feature the team's logo, colors and sprinkles.

How it works: Fans can buy the limited edition cookies, which come as a dozen, for $40 plus shipping.