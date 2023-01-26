Dallas restaurants named semifinalists for James Beard Awards

The Louisiana charcuterie at Restaurant Beatrice. Photo: Courtesy of Cormac West

Dallas-Fort Worth has three of the four Texas semifinalists for a national James Beard Award in the best new restaurant category.

Driving the news: The James Beard Foundation announced its semifinalists Wednesday.

Why it matters: Winning a James Beard — or even being nominated — can put a restaurant on the map.

The intrigue: Tatsu in Dallas, with its elusive reservations, is one of the three local semifinalists for best new restaurant.

Plus: Dallas has numerous semifinalists in other nationwide categories, including outstanding chef nominee Junior Borges of Brazilian cuisine restaurant Meridian.

Bishop Arts Italian eatery Lucia is among the outstanding restaurant nominees.

Richardson's La Casita Bakeshop — an oft recommended joint by Axios Dallas readers — and Oak Cliff nonprofit Kuluntu Bakery made the list of nominees for the new outstanding bakery category.

Zoom in: The Beard awards has its own category for best chefs of Texas. The locals who made the list are:

Goldee's Barbecue chefs Jalen Heard, Lane Milne and Jonny White

Revolver Taco Lounge chef Regino Rojas

José chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman

Molino Olōyō chefs Olivia López and Jonathan Percival

What's next: The finalists will be announced in March.