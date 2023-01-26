33 mins ago - Food and Drink

Dallas restaurants named semifinalists for James Beard Awards

Tasha Tsiaperas
A photo of a plate of food

The Louisiana charcuterie at Restaurant Beatrice. Photo: Courtesy of Cormac West

Dallas-Fort Worth has three of the four Texas semifinalists for a national James Beard Award in the best new restaurant category.

Driving the news: The James Beard Foundation announced its semifinalists Wednesday.

Why it matters: Winning a James Beard — or even being nominated — can put a restaurant on the map.

The intrigue: Tatsu in Dallas, with its elusive reservations, is one of the three local semifinalists for best new restaurant.

Plus: Dallas has numerous semifinalists in other nationwide categories, including outstanding chef nominee Junior Borges of Brazilian cuisine restaurant Meridian.

  • Bishop Arts Italian eatery Lucia is among the outstanding restaurant nominees.
  • Richardson's La Casita Bakeshop — an oft recommended joint by Axios Dallas readers — and Oak Cliff nonprofit Kuluntu Bakery made the list of nominees for the new outstanding bakery category.

Zoom in: The Beard awards has its own category for best chefs of Texas. The locals who made the list are:

What's next: The finalists will be announced in March.

  • The award ceremony is in June in Chicago.
