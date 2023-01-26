Dallas restaurants named semifinalists for James Beard Awards
Dallas-Fort Worth has three of the four Texas semifinalists for a national James Beard Award in the best new restaurant category.
Driving the news: The James Beard Foundation announced its semifinalists Wednesday.
Why it matters: Winning a James Beard — or even being nominated — can put a restaurant on the map.
The intrigue: Tatsu in Dallas, with its elusive reservations, is one of the three local semifinalists for best new restaurant.
- Restaurant Beatrice in North Oak Cliff, which we previously wrote about, and Don Artemio in Fort Worth, which offers Mexican wines, also made the list.
Plus: Dallas has numerous semifinalists in other nationwide categories, including outstanding chef nominee Junior Borges of Brazilian cuisine restaurant Meridian.
- Bishop Arts Italian eatery Lucia is among the outstanding restaurant nominees.
- Richardson's La Casita Bakeshop — an oft recommended joint by Axios Dallas readers — and Oak Cliff nonprofit Kuluntu Bakery made the list of nominees for the new outstanding bakery category.
Zoom in: The Beard awards has its own category for best chefs of Texas. The locals who made the list are:
- Goldee's Barbecue chefs Jalen Heard, Lane Milne and Jonny White
- Revolver Taco Lounge chef Regino Rojas
- José chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman
- Molino Olōyō chefs Olivia López and Jonathan Percival
What's next: The finalists will be announced in March.
- The award ceremony is in June in Chicago.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.