DFW Airport travelers were fully loaded in 2022
When packing for that weekend getaway, please remember to put your Glock in your checked baggage.
Driving the news: DFW Airport ranked second in the country for firearm discoveries in 2022, per the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.
By the numbers: 385 firearms were found at DFW's checkpoints in 2022, up from 317 in 2021.
- Nationally, 88% of the 6,542 firearms discovered in carry-on bags last year were loaded.
For the record: Guns must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container — and transported as checked baggage only.
- Replica firearms, including toys, may be transported in checked baggage only.
Yes, but: Rifle scopes — but not silencers — are permitted in carry-on baggage.
Of note: A traveler with an improperly stored gun who's been approved for TSA PreCheck will lose PreCheck privileges.
The bottom line: When your gun gets caught at security, you inconvenience everyone else queued up. Try not to be that person.
