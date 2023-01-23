DFW Airport travelers were fully loaded in 2022

Data: TSA; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

When packing for that weekend getaway, please remember to put your Glock in your checked baggage.

Driving the news: DFW Airport ranked second in the country for firearm discoveries in 2022, per the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.

By the numbers: 385 firearms were found at DFW's checkpoints in 2022, up from 317 in 2021.

Nationally, 88% of the 6,542 firearms discovered in carry-on bags last year were loaded.

For the record: Guns must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container — and transported as checked baggage only.

Replica firearms, including toys, may be transported in checked baggage only.

Yes, but: Rifle scopes — but not silencers — are permitted in carry-on baggage.

Of note: A traveler with an improperly stored gun who's been approved for TSA PreCheck will lose PreCheck privileges.

The bottom line: When your gun gets caught at security, you inconvenience everyone else queued up. Try not to be that person.