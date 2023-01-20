1 hour ago - Things to Do

Things to do in North Texas: Jan. 20-22

Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi
🏇 Admire the mustangs. This week's Mustang Magic competition will show off the versatility and trainability of the American mustang.

  • Friday and Saturday at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Tickets start at $15.

❓ Fill in some blank spaces. If you're a night owl who loves Taylor Swift, put on a cardigan, shake off your lavender haze and head to Lava Cantina for a trivia night of your wildest dreams.

  • 11pm Friday in the Colony. Entry is free.

🔨 Build a temple. Families will get to contribute to the Architecture and Design Exchange's new LEGO exhibit, while also building a smaller version of the Parthenon, a former Greek temple, to take home.

🐇 Welcome the Year of the Rabbit. The Crow Museum of Asian Art's Lunar New Year Festival will be at NorthPark Center from 11am-4pm Saturday. Free.

  • Grandscape's festival in the Colony is 2-4pm Sunday. Free.

😞 Remember the past. The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day with a film screening and a discussion with Holocaust survivor Magie Furst, who was a refugee in the U.K. and U.S.

