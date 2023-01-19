46 mins ago - News

Madonna, Metallica bringing tours to North Texas

Michael Mooney

Our favorite Material Girl brought her Blond Ambition World Tour to Dallas in May 1990. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Two young, unknown, upstart musical acts will be coming through North Texas later this year.

Driving the news: Madonna just announced her Celebration Tour schedule, which includes a Sept. 18 show at American Airlines Center.

What they're saying: In a press release, Madonna said she is "excited to explore as many songs as possible" on the tour that's described as an "artistic journey through four decades."

Flashback: The last time she performed in Dallas was October 2012 — though she stopped in San Antonio and Houston in 2016.

Be smart: Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday, and you can purchase them on Madonna's site.

Yes, but: If the Material Girl doesn't satiate your craving for decades-old popular music, Metallica announced they'll play two shows at AT&T Stadium this year. We're their only Texas stop.

  • They come to town Aug. 18 and Aug. 20 — with two completely different setlists and support lineups, per WFAA.
  • Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday.

Meanwhile: There's no word yet on whether North Texas will see visits from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Crystal Pepsi or Trapper Keepers.

