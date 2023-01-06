Here's which Dallas-Fort Worth insurrectionists have been convicted

Trump flags fly as rioters take over the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Texans played an outsized role in the Jan. 6 insurrection two years ago, with more than 70 people from the state facing or convicted of federal charges in connection with the U.S. Capitol breach, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

State of play: More than two dozen people from the Dallas-Fort Worth area were arrested in the massive criminal investigation, and about two-thirds of them have been convicted for their actions during the deadly Capitol riots, per the DMN.

Why it matters: In its final report describing what transpired that day, the U.S. House Jan. 6 Select Committee recommended criminal and civil accountability for people accused of misconduct.

Released in late December, the report says former President Donald Trump took action "in support of a multi-part conspiracy to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 Presidential election."

The intrigue: North Texas' Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right group Oath Keepers, was convicted in November of one of the most serious charges brought against Jan. 6 rioters — seditious conspiracy. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors alleged Rhodes had conspired with his associates to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election and oppose the transfer of power.

Zoom in: Most of the locals convicted for their roles in the Capitol riots face short sentences and many won't spend any time behind bars.

For example, Thomas Paul Conover of Keller was sentenced to three years of probation and issued a $2,500 fine in April, according to federal records. Conover had bragged online about storming the Capitol and posted a picture inside the building holding a Coors Light and giving a thumbs up.

Kevin Sam Blakely of McKinney was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 18 months of probation. Feds connected him to the riots through phone GPS data.

Jennifer Leigh Ryan, a real estate agent from Frisco, was sentenced in November to 60 days in jail. She had bragged after Jan. 6 that she's white and was "definitely not going to jail."

The big picture: So far, none of the people facing criminal charges in connection with the Capitol riots have been absolved.