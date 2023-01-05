Southwest Airlines is apologizing again for canceling over 15,000 flights during the holiday season and offering a $300 voucher in an effort to win back customers' trust, per Axios' Shawna Chen.

Why it matters: The Dallas-based airline's mass cancellations stranded tens of thousands of passengers, putting a large dent in its reputation for customer service.

The company has since vowed to review every aspect of its operations, including its outdated scheduling technology, to prevent similar events in the future.

What they're saying: "On behalf of Southwest, I want to let you know we're so sorry," CEO Bob Jordan said in an email to impacted customers.

Details: The company is handling refunds, reimbursements and lost bags "with great urgency," and offered each impacted customer 25,000 reward points — valued around $300 — toward Southwest's frequent flyer program "as a gesture of goodwill."

Customers whose flights were canceled or significantly delayed between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2 can submit receipts for hotel, other flight, rental car and food costs to be reimbursed by the airline. The company says it will "honor reasonable requests."

Southwest is also still working to get luggage back to passengers. Baggage information can be submitted online.

Of note: The White House is monitoring Southwest's response to the cancellations and says it will hold the airline "accountable to their commitments to make their customers whole," per Bloomberg.

The Department of Transportation has also said it will examine whether the cancellations were controllable.

What's next: Airline leadership hasn't commented on how much the scheduling debacle could cost the company, but some experts estimate it will cost Southwest as much as $700 million, per CNBC.