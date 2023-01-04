Stories and people to watch in North Texas in 2023

New years don't really get a new slate, and many of our 2022 storylines and top newsmakers are likely to reappear this year.

Here are a few of the stories we're following.

🧐 State politics. Texas lawmakers are likely to take up immigration, the electricity grid, reproductive rights and education policy — and maybe gambling and cannabis laws — during the state Legislature's 88th session, which starts Tuesday.

🗳 Dallas' mayoral race. Mayor Eric Johnson is seeking a second term, and we still don't know if anyone will run against him. Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa says it won't be him.

🏙 Our new convention center's progress. In November, voters approved building a new convention center and upgrading Fair Park. We'll be watching the fights over how funds are allocated and how local power players affect the designing and planning processes.

✈️ The future of flying. American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, which have a large presence in North Texas, are still negotiating contracts with their employee unions. We're curious how the recent holiday meltdown will influence the outcome.

🎒 Local school districts. Public schools in North Texas, especially in the suburbs, have become the front line in the culture wars. From critical race theory to book bans to debates over bathrooms and pronouns, school boards have become a battleground for adults — and we don't expect that to change anytime soon.

And these people are likely to shape 2023 for North Texas.

🏀 Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks record-breaker

Baby Dirk is no longer a baby. The 23-year-old player of the week is carving out his own legacy, averaging 34 points per game and helping the Mavericks stay competitive in the Western Conference this season. Luka topped 50 points twice last week.

🐘 Tim O'Hare, Tarrant County judge

The founder of the conservative political action committee, Southlake Families, took office Sunday after handily defeated popular former Fort Worth mayor Betsy Price in the Republican primary. O'Hare brings more rightwing Republican values to an already conservative commissioners court in a county that is neither fully red nor blue.

💪 Eric Johnson, Dallas mayor

The mayor promises to bring new businesses and draw more residents into the Dallas city limits at a time when the city is struggling to maintain its dominance in the region. He seems confident in his reelection bid, with his campaign announcing the incumbent already has more than $1.2 million in his coffers.

💸 Lorie Logan, Dallas Fed President

Coming from New York, Logan became the first female president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas last year. The institution will play a key role in tracking our region's growth and helping address inflation, amid lingering concerns of a recession.

🏡 Joli Angel Robinson, Housing Forward CEO

Dallas and Collin counties face rising cases of homelessness as demand continues to exceed the availability of affordable housing. Robinson leads the organization overseeing efforts to move more than 2,700 people into housing. So far, the program has housed nearly 1,500 people.