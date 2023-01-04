Why the Dallas Cowboys need a home playoff game

Emmitt Smith was in his third year the last time the Cowboys won a road playoff game. Photo: Alex Garcia/AFP via Getty Images

The Cowboys will need a lot of help to land a home playoff game, but it's not out of the question.

Why it matters: The last time Dallas won a playoff game on the road was Jan. 17, 1993, an epic mud-filled matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

The truth, if you can handle it: Dallas has to win its division to secure a home playoff game. For that to happen, the Cowboys need to beat the Washington football team formerly known as the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles need to lose at home to the New York Giants.

Yes, but: The Giants have already locked in a playoff spot and have nothing to play for.

If that doesn't happen: The Cowboys will likely end up going to Florida to play the Tampa Bay Bradyneers.

(Not) fun stat: Tom Brady has never lost to the Cowboys.

The bottom line: This is probably the best team Dallas has had since those glorious early-90s squads, but making a deep playoff run entirely on the road might be too much to ask.