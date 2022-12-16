6 New Year's Eve events in Dallas to ring in 2023
It's never too early to start planning where you want to ring in the new year.
- Whether you want fireworks, harmonics, flapper-style fun or something a little more wild, we've got you covered.
🎆 It's lit! Watch Dallas' most prominent fireworks display at Reunion Tower — usually visible from miles around.
- Park for free at City Hall Plaza.
🎻 Get stringy with it. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra's Viennese concert features waltzes from the Strauss dynasty and a champagne toast.
- Tickets are $40-$180.
🥂 Be borne back ceaselessly. Aloft Dallas' Gatsby-themed affair will have an open bar, three DJs and casino games.
- Tickets start at $165.
🎉 Go big or stay home. Texas Live! is hosting the self-proclaimed "biggest bash" in North Texas, with live music spread over multiple nightclubs. Packages vary, depending on how much you're eating and drinking.
- Tickets are $20-$200.
🎭 Mask up. The annual Royal Masquerade Ball is back at the Statler, featuring an open bar, full casino, copious hors d'oeuvres and complimentary champagne.
- Tickets are $50-$5,000.
🤣 Laugh your year off. Backdoor Comedy's New Year's Eve standup will feature our favorite local comedian, Paul Varghese, and a slate of his comedy friends. Shows at 8pm and 10:30pm.
- Tickets are $35-$50.
