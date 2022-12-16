6 New Year's Eve events in Dallas to ring in 2023

It's never too early to start planning where you want to ring in the new year.

Whether you want fireworks, harmonics, flapper-style fun or something a little more wild, we've got you covered.

🎆 It's lit! Watch Dallas' most prominent fireworks display at Reunion Tower — usually visible from miles around.

Park for free at City Hall Plaza.

🎻 Get stringy with it. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra's Viennese concert features waltzes from the Strauss dynasty and a champagne toast.

Tickets are $40-$180.

🥂 Be borne back ceaselessly. Aloft Dallas' Gatsby-themed affair will have an open bar, three DJs and casino games.

Tickets start at $165.

🎉 Go big or stay home. Texas Live! is hosting the self-proclaimed "biggest bash" in North Texas, with live music spread over multiple nightclubs. Packages vary, depending on how much you're eating and drinking.

Tickets are $20-$200.

🎭 Mask up. The annual Royal Masquerade Ball is back at the Statler, featuring an open bar, full casino, copious hors d'oeuvres and complimentary champagne.

Tickets are $50-$5,000.

🤣 Laugh your year off. Backdoor Comedy's New Year's Eve standup will feature our favorite local comedian, Paul Varghese, and a slate of his comedy friends. Shows at 8pm and 10:30pm.