6 New Year's Eve events in Dallas to ring in 2023

Michael Mooney
Illustration of a champagne bottle in a gold cooler with the Axios logo.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

It's never too early to start planning where you want to ring in the new year.

  • Whether you want fireworks, harmonics, flapper-style fun or something a little more wild, we've got you covered.

🎆 It's lit! Watch Dallas' most prominent fireworks display at Reunion Tower — usually visible from miles around.

  • Park for free at City Hall Plaza.

🎻 Get stringy with it. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra's Viennese concert features waltzes from the Strauss dynasty and a champagne toast.

🥂 Be borne back ceaselessly. Aloft Dallas' Gatsby-themed affair will have an open bar, three DJs and casino games.

  • Tickets start at $165.

🎉 Go big or stay home. Texas Live! is hosting the self-proclaimed "biggest bash" in North Texas, with live music spread over multiple nightclubs. Packages vary, depending on how much you're eating and drinking.

🎭 Mask up. The annual Royal Masquerade Ball is back at the Statler, featuring an open bar, full casino, copious hors d'oeuvres and complimentary champagne.

🤣 Laugh your year off. Backdoor Comedy's New Year's Eve standup will feature our favorite local comedian, Paul Varghese, and a slate of his comedy friends. Shows at 8pm and 10:30pm.

