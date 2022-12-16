Seasonal cocktails to try on Greenville Avenue in Dallas

All we want for the holidays is some good cheer, so we visited Greenville Avenue to test the seasonal libations.

Our journey took us through varying levels of Instagram-worthy Christmas decor at The Libertine Bar, a holiday popup at Hide and, first up, Leela's Wine Bar.

Leela's Wine Bar

This cozy bar is decked out for the holidays with twinkling lights and lots of glittery garlands.

What to order: Ornamint, made with infused gin, italicus, strawberry, lemon and tonic.

Where: Leela's, 1914 Greenville Ave.

Cost: $14.

Pro tip: Make a reservation or be prepared for a long wait. And be sure to order the mushroom pizza.

Six-word review: Pink Starburst with splash of mint.

The Libertine Bar

Float Wonka's full fat chocolate river. Photo: Tasha "Whole Egg" Tsiaperas/Axios

The Libertine's wood-paneled interior with sparse but spirited Christmas decor is the perfect bar for deep conversations or card games with friends.

What to order: Golden Ticket — cacao nib infused rum, milk stout, vanilla, whole egg.

Where: The Libertine, 2101 Greenville Ave.

Cost: $12.

Six-word review: Tastes dangerously like a custard milkshake.

Sippin' Santa at Hide

Mediocre sips among tropical blowup Santas. Photo: Tasha "Schtick" Tsiaperas/Axios

Visit the rooftop popup holiday bar for the tropical theme and fun glassware, but be warned that you will be exposed to whatever weather Texas provides that day.

What to order: Undertow Toddy — Cognac, chartreuse, orange curacao and chocolate hazelnut syrup.

Where: Sippin' Santa popup upstairs at Hide, 1928 Greenville Ave.

Cost: $14.

Six-word review: Adequate hot drink battles seasonal colds.

