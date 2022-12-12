Holiday burglaries pose a risk in Texas

Texas ranks 10th nationally for having the most burglaries around the holidays compared to other months during the year.

Driving the news: Porch, a home improvement service, analyzed the FBI's burglary data to identify trends to warn homeowners.

Why it matters: Extra vigilance can't hurt if you've been stocking up on valuable holiday gifts at your house.

The big picture: Last year, almost 5,000 burglaries were reported on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day across the country.

Holiday break-ins were most likely in New Jersey, which had 60% more break-ins in December than in the average month last year. Porch says this might be because of its vacant beach homes.

Texas had a 5% increase in burglaries in December compared to the rest of the year.

Yes, but: Although the number of burglaries in December isn't vastly different in Texas than in the other months, the value of items stolen during December break-ins tends to be higher.

North Texas ranks sixth in the country for losses reported in a burglary — an average value of $3,533 — during its December burglaries, according to the Porch analysis.

Of note: Jewelry, computers and furs are around 10% more likely to be stolen during the holidays.

Zoom in: In Dallas, home burglaries are down almost 6% this year compared to last year, per Dallas police.

Purse snatchings have decreased almost 30%, pocket-picking has increased by 10% and stolen property offenses have increased by almost 44% in the city.

Be smart: Whether you're planning to travel or stay home for the holidays, familiarize yourself with these tips from Dallas PD for reducing the risk of getting burglarized.