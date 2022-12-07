Dallas and the rest of the world showed Bad Bunny a lot of love on Spotify this past year.

Driving the news: Spotify Wrapped reveals the top songs, artists and podcast listening trends at the end of every year and this year, Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist globally.

The intrigue: The Puerto Rican rapper is the first artist to earn Spotify's top spot globally for three years in a row, Axios' Herb Scribner reports.

Yes, but: Spotify listeners were also big on nostalgia in 2022.

Eminem's "The Marshall Mathers LP" from 2000 was the most-streamed throwback album and Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," which went viral after appearing in "Stranger Things 4," was the most-streamed throwback song.

Zoom in: Drake, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and Kanye West were the other most streamed Spotify artists in Dallas.

Go deeper: Go to the Spotify app on your phone, click "Search" and then click "2022 Wrapped" to get your music roundup of the year.