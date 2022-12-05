Testimony is scheduled to begin today in the murder trial of a former Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed a Black woman inside her home in 2019.

Why it matters: Atatiana Jefferson's death sparked protests about biased policing, and her name was added to the long list of Black people killed by white police officers.

What happened: Jefferson was playing video games with her then-8-year-old nephew inside her Fort Worth home when officer Aaron Dean walked into the backyard around 2:25am without announcing who he was or what he was doing, according to arrest records.

Jefferson heard noises, pulled a gun from her handbag and pointed it toward the window, according to her nephew.

Dean fired once into the house, killing Jefferson.

Dean resigned before he could be fired and didn't give a statement to investigators.

The intrigue: 12 jurors and two alternates were selected last week, and none of the jurors are Black.

Photo: Stewart F. House/Getty Images

Catch up fast: Activists questioned police actions during what was supposed to be a welfare check. A neighbor called the nonemergency police number after he saw the doors open at Jefferson's home, where she lived with her ailing mother.

"This rookie cop is not going to be the scapegoat for what happened. Yes, he's going to take his punishment, but the system failed him," Jefferson's brother, Adarius Carr, told WFAA after the shooting.

Of note: Defense attorney Jim Lane died the weekend before jury selection began. The judge presiding over the case said testimony will end early today to allow people to attend Lane's funeral in the afternoon, per KERA.

What we're watching: Judge George Gallagher has not yet ruled on the defense's request to move the trial out of Tarrant County, but he could do so today.