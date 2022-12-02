Where to watch the U.S. World Cup game in North Texas

In Weston we trust. Photo: Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Even if you're not a big soccer fan, World Cup fever is upon us and the U.S. has reached the knockout stage.

Driving the news: The U.S. Men's National Team plays the Netherlands at 9am Saturday.

If you feel like communing with your fellow Americans for the game, we've got you covered with a variety of places to watch.

Toyota Stadium: The Gallagher Club at the National Soccer Hall of Fame will host a large watch party.

Doors open at 8am.

Of note: The Frosty 5K and Merry Mile walk are also taking place in Frisco Saturday morning. Check here for street closures.

The Londoner: This bar has three locations — Dallas, Addison and Colleyville — and all three have become go-to soccer-watching spots. They are opening early Saturday to show the game.

Doors open at 7am and seating is first come, first served.

Blackfriar Pub: Both locations of this popular Manchester United-watching pub will open early Saturday.

Doors open at 8:30am and entry is first come, first served.

Texas Live!: Arlington is going to have a lot of sports going on this weekend. TCU will play Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship game at 11am Saturday and the Cowboys are hosting the Colts on Sunday night.