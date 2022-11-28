4 places to grab lunch under $15 in Dallas
Looking for a restaurant where you can buy lunch and not worry about the damage to your checking account? We've got you covered. Here are a few tasty lunch options for $15 or less …
Bubba's
What's on the menu: Bubba's serves homestyle fried and grilled chicken and fish with vegetables, fruit salad, french fries and desserts.
- Cost: Fried chicken plate (starting at $8), small chicken fried steak plate ($12), catfish plate ($12), vegetable plate ($10).
- Address: 6617 Hillcrest Ave.
- Hours: 6:30am-9pm daily.
Green Spot
What's on the menu: Known to be visited by singer-songwriter Erykah Badu, Green Spot offers a variety of tacos and bowls made with protein, veggies, rice, beans (refried /baked), guacamole and goat cheese.
- Cost: Veggie, chicken, pork, brisket taco ($3.75), shrimp, mahi-mahi taco ($4.50), build your protein bowl (starting at $7.50).
- Address: 702 N. Buckner Blvd.
- Hours: 6:30am-9pm Monday-Friday, 7am-9pm Saturday, 8am-8pm Sunday.
Uncle Uber's Sammich Shop
What's on the menu: As the name suggests, Uncle Uber serves sandwiches in addition to a variety of bar-style dishes and Tex-Mex food.
- Cost: Sandwiches (starting at $11), flautas ($12), nacho fries ($13), burgers (starting at $13), tacos (starting at $12), quesadillas ($14), salads (starting at $12).
- Address: 2713 Commerce St.
- Hours: 11am-3pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-2am Friday-Saturday, 11am-10pm Sunday.
Red Stix Street Food
What's on the menu: Since its debut in Plano in 2017, Red Stix has offered Asian street food including banh mi, ramen and pad thai.
- Cost: Pad Thai (starting at $13), drunken noodles (starting at $13), chicken lo mein ($13), big bánh mi sandwich ($10), tonkatsu ramen ($14).
- Details: See Red Stix hours and locations here.
