Food and Drink

4 places to grab lunch under $15 in Dallas

Maxwell Millington

Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Looking for a restaurant where you can buy lunch and not worry about the damage to your checking account? We've got you covered. Here are a few tasty lunch options for $15 or less …

Bubba's

What's on the menu: Bubba's serves homestyle fried and grilled chicken and fish with vegetables, fruit salad, french fries and desserts.

  • Cost: Fried chicken plate (starting at $8), small chicken fried steak plate ($12), catfish plate ($12), vegetable plate ($10).
  • Address: 6617 Hillcrest Ave.
  • Hours: 6:30am-9pm daily.
Green Spot

What's on the menu: Known to be visited by singer-songwriter Erykah Badu, Green Spot offers a variety of tacos and bowls made with protein, veggies, rice, beans (refried /baked), guacamole and goat cheese.

  • Cost: Veggie, chicken, pork, brisket taco ($3.75), shrimp, mahi-mahi taco ($4.50), build your protein bowl (starting at $7.50).
  • Address: 702 N. Buckner Blvd.
  • Hours: 6:30am-9pm Monday-Friday, 7am-9pm Saturday, 8am-8pm Sunday.
Uncle Uber's Sammich Shop

What's on the menu: As the name suggests, Uncle Uber serves sandwiches in addition to a variety of bar-style dishes and Tex-Mex food.

  • Cost: Sandwiches (starting at $11), flautas ($12), nacho fries ($13), burgers (starting at $13), tacos (starting at $12), quesadillas ($14), salads (starting at $12).
  • Address: 2713 Commerce St.
  • Hours: 11am-3pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-2am Friday-Saturday, 11am-10pm Sunday.
Red Stix Street Food

What's on the menu: Since its debut in Plano in 2017, Red Stix has offered Asian street food including banh mi, ramen and pad thai.

  • Cost: Pad Thai (starting at $13), drunken noodles (starting at $13), chicken lo mein ($13), big bánh mi sandwich ($10), tonkatsu ramen ($14).
  • Details: See Red Stix hours and locations here.
