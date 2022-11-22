Holiday travel is back to pre-pandemic levels

About 2.6 million travelers will pass through DFW Airport during this Thanksgiving's travel period, on par with 2019 levels.

Why it matters: Holiday travel across the country is returning to pre-pandemic levels, and this year's Thanksgiving week sojourns fall behind only 2005 and 2019, per AAA, which started tracking it in 2000.

Driving the news: Nearly 55 million Americans will travel 50 miles or farther this week.

Most people will travel by car, but road tripping for the holidays remains 2.5% below the 2019 norm.

Zoom out: Nationwide, 4.5 million people are expected to fly during the holiday week, which starts Wednesday.

And 1.4 million people will travel by train, bus or take a cruise, an increase of 23% compared to last year.

Zoom in: The Dallas-Fort Worth region is ranked seventh for the top destinations in the U.S. for turkey day, pushing up hotel booking prices by 13% compared to 2021, per AAA.

Of note: Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day at North Texas airports. Plan accordingly.

Travel tips: Dallas Love Field has already warned travelers that parking will be limited at the airport this week.

Airport officials recommend arriving as early as three hours before your flight to give you enough time to go through security.

And if you are obligated to bring cranberry sauce to Thursday's dinner, the canned version is allowed in your checked luggage, per the TSA.

What they're saying: "Nobody ever ruined their trip by arriving at the airport too early," Dallas-area travel agent Catherine Banks told WFAA.

💭 Our thought bubble: This might be a good time to brush off those New Year's resolutions and finally try meditation.